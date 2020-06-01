Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor candidate filing starts June 8th

The candidate filing period for Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (1 seat) begins Monday, June 8, at noon and runs until Monday, July 6, at noon.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old, a registered voter in Alexander County, and pay a $5 filing fee. Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor is a nonpartisan contest.

Each person seeking to become a candidate must file a Notice of Candidacy. This notice can be filed in person at the Board of Elections office. Alternatively, the Notice of Candidacy form can be obtained online, acknowledged and certified by a Notary Public, and mailed to the Board of Elections along with the filing fee.

Alexander County Soil and Water Conservation District is governed by a five-member Board of Supervisors. Three Supervisors are elected as non-partisan candidates in staggered General Elections. Two Supervisors are appointed by the NC Soil and Water Conservation Commission. All Supervisors serve four-year terms. For more information, please contact the Alexander County Board of Elections at 828-632-2990.