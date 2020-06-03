Brenda Dula Nelson, 75, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Lexington Medical Extended Care in Lexington, South Carolina.

Brenda was born January 20, 1945, in Caldwell County, the daughter of the late Ralph Dula and Dare Philips Dula.

She was of the Baptist faith and she loved helping people and made things beautiful.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Dula.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Larry David Nelson and William Morgan Nelson and wife Victoria; grandson, David Alexander Nelson; granddaughter, Evie Nelson; and brother, Rex Dula and wife Kay. Also, she was loved by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Little River Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Michael Barber will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Nelson Family.