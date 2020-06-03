HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

HELP NEEDED in and around Statesville area, vinyl installers, interior painting, caulking, and cleanup. Ride provided from Taylorsville. Leave message 828-758-0694.

************

PAVING SET-UP CREW/ CDL DRIVER – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. MUST have valid driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins & Uniforms provided. Full time. Serious Inquiries Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email at [email protected] to apply.