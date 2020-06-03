************

ROCKY SPRINGS COMM. BUILDING FUNDRAISER YARD SALE – Every Saturday in July, 7 a.m.-12 Noon. Food, drinks, tools, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Indoor/outdoor private spaces for rent. Call 828-234-2927 for more info. Located at 4679 Rocky Face Church Rd, Hiddenite. Like us on Facebook.

YARD SALE – Saturday, June 6, 8 a.m. until. 186 Chesterfield Drive, Taylorsville. Two love seats, sofa/loveseat combo, antiques, name brand clothing – juniors, womens, mens and kids, pictures, leopard items, queen sheet sets with shams and throw pillows, household decor, kitchen items, too much to list.

GARAGE SALE – Saturday, June 13, 7:30 a.m. until. 131 6th Street NW, Taylorsville. Clothing, household items, etc. Rain date is Saturday, June 20.