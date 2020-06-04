Taylorsville preemptive State of Emergency starts June 4, 6 pm, curfew cancelled

Town of Taylorsville placed under a preemptive State of Emergency beginning Thursday, June 4, at 6:00 p.m.,

Judge Underwood cancels curfew,

Residents urged to stay in their homes and businesses —

(updated June 4, 3:19 p.m.)

Taylorsville Mayor George Holleman issued a State of Emergency on June 4, 2020. The text of the State of Emergency Proclamation is as follows:

Whereas, a Preemptive State of Emergency is declared for the Town of Taylorsville as a contingent and preemptive measure to encourage peaceful assembly and freedom of speech while protecting Town citizens and property from possible threats beginning [Thursday] June 4, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. and shall be in effect until deemed unnecessary and a Town curfew of 10:00 p.m. on the night of June 4, 2020, is hereby in effect. (However, a restraining order sought by local attorneys Joel C. Harbinson and Robert E. Campbell, and signed by Judge Christine Underwood, prohibits the enforcement of the curfew.)

Whereas, in the event that a proposed peaceful public assembly transforms to create serious threats to public safety and property within the Town of Taylorsville; and

Whereas, the citizens, property owners, and visitors in the Town of Taylorsville are urged to remain in their homes, and make ready for disruptions of normal activities.

Be it therefore proclaimed, that the State of Emergency associated with the possibility of injury to Town Citizens and Property based on recent national events, a State of Emergency is hereby declared and in force in the Town of Taylorsville beginning at 6:00 p.m.

This Proclamation is issued this the 4th of June, 2020, in the Town of Taylorsville, North Carolina 28681.

(Signed) George Holleman, Mayor

Attest: David Odom, Town Manager Copies of the State of Emergency order and the court restraining order are shown below: State of Emergency Proclamation

Restraining order filing