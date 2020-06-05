Debra “Debbie” Renee Smith Brooks, 64, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness.

She was born Tuesday, August 14, 1956, in Alexander County, to the late Marvin Ranie Smith and Betty Jo Carrigan Smith. She was employed as a cafeteria worker in the Alexander County School System and also worked for Daniel’s Wood Carving for nine years.

Debbie was a standing member of Community Christian Fellowship Church. She loved the Humane Society and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Lynn Smith Sipe.

Debbie is survived by a daughter, Betty “Anjelique” Brooks; two grandchildren, Trinity Skye Laws and Chloe Nevaeh Laws; cousin who was like a daughter, Jenny Hammer; and special lifelong friends, Debra Wells and Kim Hammer.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the “No Kill Shelter” of your choice, The Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

