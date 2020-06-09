Dorothy Hall, 79, of Heritage Circle, Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Dorothy was born March 1, 1941, in Tazewell County, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Henry Oliver and Gladys Pertee Oliver.

She had retired from Gulf State Paper and was a member of Emerald Baptist Church. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and going to see family. She loved her family very much and loved doing search word puzzles.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy R. Hall, Jr.; her son-in-law, Craig L. Warren; and her grandchild, Latisha Hall.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 61 years, Billy. R. Hall; her daughters, Mary Ann Warren of Taylorsville, and Alisha McAlister and husband Jimmy of Missouri; her sons, Lloyd Hall and wife Kathy, and Stoney Hall and wife Dana, all of Taylorsville, and James Hall of Hiddenite; her grandchildren, Elise Hall, Scott Hall and wife Heather, Daniel Hall and wife Emily, Avery Hall and wife Lauren, Billy Stiles, Ashley Day, Bryan Hall and wife Emily, and Miranda Warren; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Joyce Sparks of Tazewell, Virginia; and her brothers, Jack Oliver and wife Sue of Tazewell, Virginia, and Jerry Oliver and wife Donna of Claremont.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Simerley will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

