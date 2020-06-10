LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Brenda Sexton Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of September 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of June, 2020.

ANITA SEXTON HARMON

5058 Hoover Hill Rd.

Trinity, NC 27370

administratrix

jul1-20c

************

Work Session and Public Hearing

The public should please take notice that the Town Commissioners of the Town of Taylorsville will hold a work session on June 16th, 2020 at 1:00 pm and then a public hearing will be held during the regular meeting on June 16th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. for the purpose of hearing citizen input regarding proposed changes to the cemetery ordinance. All interested persons are urged to attend.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

jun10-20c

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALEXANDER COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES

Proposals will be received by the Alexander County Department of Social Services (DSS) until 12:00 PM on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the DSS at 604 7th St., SW, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

The Department invites bids on provision of hot, midday meals daily, Monday through Friday, at least seventy-five to be delivered to two congregate sites and forty-five packaged for home delivery. Bid specifications and instructions to bidders may be obtained at the DSS from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

Alexander County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Leeanne Whisnant

Director

Alexander County Dept. of Social Services

jun24-20c

************

Alexander County Property Tax Reappraisal Begins

The Alexander County Property Tax Office is beginning a County wide Reappraisal of property tax values to determine current market value for all real estate parcels located in the County. North Carolina General Statues require all Counties in North Carolina to complete a County wide Reappraisal at a minimum of every eight (8) years. The last County wide Reappraisal in Alexander County was completed in 2015. The Reappraisal process will include on-site visits to practically every parcel of real estate in Alexander County. The purpose of these visits will be to confirm that the information the Tax Office currently has is accurate. This could include measuring any or all improvements on the property, determining the condition of property, and removing improvements that no longer exist from property records. During the next 18 months, residents will be seeing members from the County’s Appraisal staff out and about. The staff members will be driving vehicles with the county symbols on them and will have picture IDs. Tax Office staff will observe all COVID19 precautionary recommendations. Anyone with questions regarding staff identity or the Reappraisal process should call 828-632-4346.

jun24-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 15, 2020, at 6pm Room 103 of the CVCC Alexander Center the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-2.

Rezoning Application #20-2 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.06 acres total) owned by Farmers Oil Inc. (Specifically Tax PIN# 3779703886). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jun10-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 6pm in Room 103 of the CVCC/Alexander Center the Alexander County Commissioners will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-3.

Rezoning Application #20-3 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.047 acres total) owned by Little River Properties LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3726847038). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to N-B (Neighborhood Business). The owners intend to construct a Bait and Tackle Shop on the property.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jun10-20c

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT CASE #20-1

TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 3pm in the Taylorsville Town Hall Council Chambers (67 Main Ave. Dr), the Taylorsville Town Council will hold a public hearing for the purpose of considering a Conditional Use Permit.

CUP Application 20-1 is for approximately 5 acres of property owned by John Walser and is located on Macedonia Church Rd. at the intersection of Old Landfill Rd. The proposed development is a 56 unit multi-family apartment complex.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 W. Main Ave, Suite 7, Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jun10-20c

************

17 SP 25

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Kerrie L. Cole and John M. Cole to Parker and Howes, Trustee(s), which was dated April 6, 2001 and recorded on April 16, 2001 in Book 419 at Page 0350, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on June 19, 2020 at 11:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot Nos. 10 & 11 of Green Acres Subdivision as the same is platted, planned and recorded in Plat Book 4, Page 1, Alexander County Registry.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 141 Carter Loop and Lot 11 adjacent to 141 Carter Loop, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Kerrie L. Dunn.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-02992-FC01

jun10-20c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Johnson L. Ritchie, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of May, 2020.

BRENDA RITCHIE JONES

1697 Gill Childers Rd.

P.O. Box 1117

Taylorsville, NC 28681

DENNIS DWIGHT RITCHIE

404 Fellowship Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun17-20p

************

NOTICE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

The undersigned, having qualified as Administrator of the ESTATE OF ALEXANDER WEBB RITCHIE, late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before August 27th, 2020, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 27th day of May, 2020.

Jeffrey Lynn Ritchie, Administrator

ESTATE OF ALEXANDER WEBB RITCHIE

3337 Oaklyn Springs Dr.

Raleigh, NC 27606

Terry M. Taylor, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

administrator

jun17-20c

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Merle Roberson, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Shirley A. Roberson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 25th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 27th day of May, 2020.

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

jun17-20c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Allie Ray Lovette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of May, 2020.

RICHARD ALLEN LOVETTE

391 Rocky Shore Dr.

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

executor

jun10-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Thomas Walker White, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of December, 2019.

MARY ELIZABETH BUMGARNER

20 Emerson Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jun10-20p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Bobby Ray Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of May, 2020.

SUSAN SMITH BADNEK

6242 Huckleberry Ridge

Flowery Branch, GA 30542

executor

jun10-20p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Allie Lee Horn, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of August, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of May, 2020.

MICHAEL EUGENE HORN

77 James Brown Dr.

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

jun10-20p