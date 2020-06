************

ROCKY SPRINGS COMM. BUILDING FUNDRAISER YARD SALE – Every Saturday in July, 7 a.m.-12 Noon. Food, drinks, tools, shoes, clothing, jewelry, and more. Indoor/outdoor private spaces for rent. Call 828-234-2927 for more info. Located at 4679 Rocky Face Church Rd, Hiddenite. Like us on Facebook.

************

GARAGE SALE – Saturday, June 13, 7:30 a.m. until. 131 6th Street NW, Taylorsville. Clothing, household items, etc. Rain date is Saturday, June 20.

************

ESTATE SALE & 3 FAMILY YARD SALE – Wildwood Circle, off County Home Rd. Lots of furniture, 2 hospital beds, other items too numerous to mention. Clothes $5 per bag. Friday, June 12, 7-5, Saturday, June 13, 7-1. Everything must go!