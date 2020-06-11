George David Swicegood Sr., 83, of Taylorsville, walked through Heaven’s gates Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Salisbury VA, after a period of decling health.

He was born Monday, September 7, 1936, in Iredell County, to the late Charlie Baxter Swicegood and Lelia Mae Deal Swicegood. He graduated from Cool Springs High School and joined the US Army in 1959 and was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas.

For his career, George was a tool and dye maker. He worked for Hunt Pen and Zimmer’s. After Zimmer’s, he opened his own business, Precision Tooling, building and inventing tools and machines. He was a brilliant and talented man.

After retiring, he drove a school bus for East Alexander Middle School. He was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Crestview Baptist Church in Statesville.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by a daughter, Joanne Wall, and a grandson, Joshua Swicegood.

George is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy Sue Benge Swicegood of the home; three sons, David Swicegood Jr and husband Richard of Hendersonville, Heath Swicegood and wife Chastity of Statesville, and Brian Swicegood of Hiddenite; three daughters, Debra Shoe and husband Randy of Mooresville, Tammy Stowe and husband Johnny of Raleigh, and Haley Cowles and husband Brent of Stony Point; a brother, Allen Swicegood and wife Jan; two sisters, Evelyn Swicegood and Brenda Swicegood Icenhour, all of Statesville; 16 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church. Rev. Joel Frye and Rev. Sterling Howard will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Jeremy James, Jason James, Logan Swicegood, Kaleb Swicegood, Tristan Cowles, Ethan Swicegood, and Evan Swicegood.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Alzheimers Association, 225 N Michigan Ave Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

