Glenda Ann Wiseman, 79, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on June 11, 2020.

Born to the late Charlie Woodrow and Nora Ann Herman Pennell in Alexander County, Glenda was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, enjoyed cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her nephew, Dale Holmes.

Those left to cherish the memories of Glenda include her husband of 54 years, William Allen Wiseman; son, Brian Eugene Wiseman; daughter, Dana Wiseman Lineberger; three sisters, Betty Wike (Wayne), Faye Foster (Junior), and Julene Bryant; two grandchildren, Emily Elder (Jacob), and Tanner Lineberger; and a great-grandchild, Liam Elder.

Visitation for Ms. Wiseman will be conducted at Macedonia Baptist Church on Sunday, June 14, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m., with the funeral service following at 3:30 p.m. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Taylor Pennell and Rev. Ervil Jones will be officiating.

Pallbearers are: Tanner Lineberger, Zach Holmes, Cameron Holmes, Dawson Adams, Cody Adams, and Brandon Warren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.