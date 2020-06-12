Annie Smith Carrigan, 84, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, on June 12, 2020, following an extended illness.

She was born on July 24, 1935, in Alexander County, to the late John Edmond and Annie “Estelle” Haithcox Smith. She was employed in the furniture industry and Southern Devices, taking early retirement to care for her oldest daughter and be a stay at home “Meemaw.”

She was a faithful member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Chruch. Annie loved her family, her church, and reading her Bible. She also enjoyed going to the beach, working jigsaw puzzles, and coloring.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Buck Carrigan; son, Benny Carrigan; daughter, Patty Carrigan; and siblings, William Ed Smith, John Larry Smith, Mary Helen Sweet, and an infant sister.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet Millsaps and husband Robert; granddaughter, Jamie Starnes and husband Casey; grandson, Matthew Millsaps and wife Samantha; and her great-granddaughter and pride and joy, Molly Rae Starnes, all of Taylorsville; a brother, Roy Lynn Smith and wife Paulette of Hiddenite; a sister, Kay Canter and husband Gene of Canton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on June 15, 2020 at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church. Rev. Steve Parks and Rev. Ryan Hodges will officiate. A private family graveside service will follow in the church cemetery for immediate and extended family members.

Memorials may be given to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 116 Patterson Rd, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

