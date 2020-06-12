Fire damages home June 11

A fire which broke out early in the morning of Thursday, June 11, 2020, severely damaged a home in Vashti Fire District, according to Alexander County Fire Marshal Mark Earle.

On June 11, at 5:02 a.m., Vashti, Hiddenite, Sugar Loaf, Taylorsville, and Central (Iredell Co.) fire departments responded to a report of a structure fire located at 278 Dock Connolly Lane, owned by Michael Mitchell.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a residential structure and the front porch fully involved with fire. Firefighters used the deck gun on the first engine in to knock down the flames so that firefighters could make entry.

Once firefighters made entry, the fire was extinguished using hand lines. The structure was two singlewide mobile homes put together with exterior brick veneer.

At 5:43 a.m., the Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted to respond to investigate the cause of the fire. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined that it is an accidental fire and the cause is undetermined, but there were no indications of an intentionally set fire.

Damage was estimated at $60,000.00.

The structure was occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.