Robinson selected to attend Teacher Leadership Academy

Michelle Robinson, Taylorsville Elementary teacher, has been selected to attend the 12th annual AGI/ExxonMobil Exploration Teacher Leadership Academy.

Each year, K-8 teachers from around the country meet in Houston, TX, for the weeklong Teacher Leadership Academy, in which they learn Earth science content, explore hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) activities, gain real-world science experiences, and begin their journey as STEM education leaders.

“I am honored to have been selected to participate in the 2020 AGI/ExxonMobil Teacher Leadership Academy. I hope to be able to build my knowledge in geoscience and STEM education as well as a teacher leader. I look forward to sharing the knowledge gained with the students and staff of Taylorsville Elementary and Alexander County,” stated Mrs. Robinson.

Funding from ExxonMobil and AGI covers academy-related costs for the selected teachers, including travel within the United States to Houston, meals, lodging, and educational materials. During the academy participants interact with their peers from other states, develop specialized skills and knowledge for teaching Earth and space science, and develop plans for presenting effective teacher workshops to other educators.

Academy participants are asked to commit to leading one or more post-academy professional development experiences, which can be a workshop, conference presentation, and/or another type of event that helps enhance the geoscience and STEM teaching knowledge and skills of other educators.