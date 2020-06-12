Tonia C. Ball, 78, of Hiddenite, passed away on June 12, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Born to Marshall Ford and Carolyn Louise Jones Moss, in Cabarrus County, Tonia was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church. She loved painting and decorating, and was a lifelong caregiver. Tonia had an unwavering love for her Lord and family and a constant pursuit of truth, beauty, and goodness that is only found in Christ.

In addition to her parents, Tonia was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Moss.

Those left to celebrate the memories of Tonia include her husband of 56 years, William “Bill” Ivory Ball; daughter, Shelley Ball of Hiddenite; son, Lane Ball (Elizabeth) of Statesville; three grandchildren, Jack, Olivia and Maudie Ball of Statesville; a brother, Bobby Moss (Gail) of Hampstead; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ms. Ball will be conducted at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery at 4:00 p.m. Rev. Jeff Spry and Rev. Jon Krick will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations be made to Gideon’s International, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Samaritan’s Purse/Donor Ministries, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

