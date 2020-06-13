Doshia Mae Jolly Smith, 79, of Stony Point, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 following a lengthy illness.

She was born December 21, 1940, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late Charlie Jolly and Dolly Bee Jolly.

She attended Happy Plains School, where she graduated. She was employed for 20+ years and retired from Holly Farms/Tyson Foods. She also worked at the Taylorsville House Assisted Living Facility.

She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Home FBH Church, where she served as a deaconess, sang in the choir, was a member of the usher board, and was Chairman of the Trustee and kitchen committees.

Including her birth parents, Charlie and Dolly Bee Jolly, and her adoptive parents, John Wesley and Fannie Neal, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Smith, Jr.; two sisters, Hazel Cobbs and Lula Bell Powell; and three brothers, Vernon Jolly, Charles Jolly, and Joe Jolly.

Those left to cherish her memories include her children, Melody Wood (Robert) of Salisbury, Sarah Ijames (Clarance) of Stony Point, Charles Smith (Carolyn) of Draper, Virginia, and Hazel Smith, Perry Smith, Sharon Smith, and Melvin Smith, all of Stony Point; two adoptive children, Ricky Campbell (Taketha) and Kay Dobbins, all of Statesville; two sisters, Gladys Hoover of Charlotte, and Margaret McCauley (Thomas) of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Jessie Bea Jolly of Charlotte; a brother, Richard Wormack (Sarah) of Statesville; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; true lifelong friends, Geraldine McCombs, Clara Parsons, and Mary Parsons; a faithful neighbor, Eugenia Davis (Sherman); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Pleasant Home F.B.H. Church with Pastor Tracie Daniels officiating and Pastor Mary Antone Eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The body will lie-in-state from 3-5 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

