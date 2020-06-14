Betty Mitchell Dagenhart, 86, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

Betty was born July 23, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Raleigh Elbert Mitchell and Ida Mae White Mitchell.

She retired from Schneider Mills after 40 plus years and was a member of Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church, where she was a faithful member, Sunday school teacher, treasurer, and also sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening, and going to Pigeon Forge. She loved to shop, especially at Hamrick’s. She loved and enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Earl Franklin Dagenhart; and her brother, Elbert Junior Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Karen Dagenhart Matheson and husband Michael, and Judy Dagenhart Hammer and husband Rickey; her son, Donald Mitchell and wife Janet; sister-in-law, Shirley Mitchell; grandchildren, Phil Mundy, Brad Mundy and wife Liz, Josh Mitchell and wife Melinda, Noah Mitchell, and Haley Hammer; great-grandchildren, Sarah Mundy, Zachary Mundy, Ella Mundy, Axel Mundy, River Mitchell, and Xander Queen; step-granddaughter, Nicole Simerly and husband Jamie; and step-great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Simerly.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Adkins and Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. The body will lie-in-state from Noon until 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include: Phil Mundy, Brad Mundy, Josh Mitchell, Noah Mitchell, Zachary Mundy, and Shane Jones.

Memorials may be made to: Mt. Wesley Wesleyan Church Building Fund, 403 Mt. Wesley Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

