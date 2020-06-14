Willie Nadine Barrett, 94, of Teva Hollow Lane, Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

She was born February 11, 1926, in Bernie, Missouri, the daughter of the late Daniel Gilbert Phillips and Ether Lee Holden Phillips.

She was a homemaker and also a nurse aide. She also worked in a canning factory in Michigan canning tomatoes. She was a member of Grace Chapel Primitive Baptist in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was very active in church. She taught Sunday school in her early years. She was a Cub Scout Den mother, loved gardening, and cooking. She loved her flowers and sold produce from her garden to local grocery stores. She enjoyed singing and hearing others. She loved her children and having them around and, most of all, she loved her Saviour.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin Barrett; her daughter, Patricia Ann Barrett; her son, Daniel Franklin Barrett; her sisters, Marie Nation and Maxine Brumley; her brothers, Morris Phillips, Orville Phillips, J. L. Phllips, and Myrle Phillips.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Joy Jean Barrett of Paragould, Arkansas, Gloria Dean Barrett of Mt. View, Arkansas, Precilla Mae Barrett of Paragould, Arkansas, and Debbie Sue Church of Taylorsville; her sons, Johnny Ray Barrett of Ravenden Springs, Arkansas, Mickel Lee Barrett and wife Lana of Princeton, Kentucky; 39 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; 16 plus great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Sylvia Lee of Missouri; and numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., June 20, 2020 at Gregg Funeral Home in Monette, Arkansas. Elder Zack Guess will officiate. Burial will follow in the Caraway Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the local arrangements and Gregg Funeral Home is handling arrangements in Monette, Arkansas.