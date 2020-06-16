Two County buildings to reopen June 17

County Administration, Services Center buildings to reopen June 17

Alexander County Government announces the reopening of two buildings to allow citizens to conduct county business in person. The Alexander County Administration Building and the Alexander County Services Center will reopen on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 8:00 a.m.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the health of county employees, citizens who are sick or running a fever should not visit these facilities. Citizens who do visit are encouraged to wear a cloth face covering and maintain social distance of at least six feet.

The county staff members still encourage business to be conducted via phone or email when possible, but realizes that in-person interaction is necessary in some cases.

The Alexander County Administration Building is located at 621 Liledoun Road in Taylorsville. The Alexander County Services Center is located at 151 West Main Avenue, in Taylorsville.

For more information, call (828) 632-9332.