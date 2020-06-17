************

1/2 OFF 1st MONTH

(With Ad)

A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES June 30, 2020. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

************

STORAGE SPACE

For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.

************

1, 2 & 3 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town. Call 828-758-0694.

************

1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.

************

NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.

************

2BR/1BA House, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2BR Mobile Homes, $500 & $475; 1BR apartment, $380. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.

************

2,000 SQ. FT. office space. Call 828-612-4615.

************

Crest Knolls & Ridgeway Apts Taking applications for the wait list. Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 8C (office) in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 8am-4pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 8am-4pm. Call 828-632-8206 for more info.

Crest Knolls Apts. offers 1, 2 & 3 bdrm units. A beautiful, established community with garden apartments. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown.

Ridgeway Apts. offers 1 & 2 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included!

Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd.This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.