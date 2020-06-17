FOR RENT
1/2 OFF 1st MONTH
(With Ad)
A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Hwy. 16 North, 4/10 mile from Kentucky Fried Chicken. 5×5 to 10×30 with high security locks. Starting at $25 per month. U-Haul truck rentals available. AD EXPIRES June 30, 2020. Call 635-5555, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
STORAGE SPACE
For individual and commercial use. Choose your own size. (5’ x 10’), (10’ x 10’), (10’ x 15’), (10’ x 20’), (10’ x 30’). ALL UNITS HAVE INTERIOR LIGHTS. TAYLORSVILLE MINI STORAGE across from Alexander Central High School. Call 632-6145 or 828-275-5091.
1, 2 & 3 BR Mobile Homes for rent in town. Call 828-758-0694.
1, 2, & 3 BEDROOM APARTMENTS for rent – Contact Us Today At 828-632-9727.
NOW TAKING APPLICATIONS to rent 2 bedroom mobile homes in Hiddenite and Taylorsville. No pets, deposit required. Call 828-320-0706.
2BR/1BA House, $500/month, $500/deposit; 2BR Mobile Homes, $500 & $475; 1BR apartment, $380. BACKGROUND CHECK, REFERENCES, NO PETS. Call 336-927-2777.
2,000 SQ. FT. office space. Call 828-612-4615.
Crest Knolls & Ridgeway Apts Taking applications for the wait list. Visit us at 2 Crest Knolls St. SE, Apt. 8C (office) in Taylorsville. Office hours: Tues 8am-4pm, Wed. 10am-2pm and Thurs. 8am-4pm. Call 828-632-8206 for more info.
Crest Knolls Apts. offers 1, 2 & 3 bdrm units. A beautiful, established community with garden apartments. Conveniently located near great schools, shopping, restaurants and downtown.
Ridgeway Apts. offers 1 & 2 bdrm units. Conveniently located, spacious floor plans, and water is included!
Accessible units designed for persons with disabilities subject to availability. Rental Assistance available. Rent based on income. $25 appl. fee, credit/criminal check reqd.This institution is professionally managed by Partnership Property Management an equal opportunity provider and employer.
4 Comments
Are there any other places to rent other than the ones posted located in Alexander County? Looking for a house or doublewide.
We will have updated For Rent ads later today on the website, Wednesday afternoon.
when will it be updated again
All classifieds, including For Rent, are updated on Wednesday or Thursday of each week.