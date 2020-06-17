Local schools receive paint donation from True Value

A fresh coat will be coming this summer to Bethlehem Elementary and Ellendale Elementary schools, when staff refresh those learning environments with donated paint.

The two schools were selected as winners of a paint grant through the Taylorsville True Value store’s partnership with True Value Foundation’s Painting a Brighter Future program. A True Value Foundation paint grant helps improve a school’s learning environment and can have an impact on student attitudes and academic performance.

Partnering with True Value Foundation, Taylorsville True Value nominated Bethlehem Elementary and Ellendale Elementary, respectfully, for a 20 gallon paint grant per school, to help refresh learning spaces. This marks the third grant cycle for Alexander County Schools from the foundation.

Store co-owner Chris Clemons and store manager, Jeff Davis, presented the paint to school personnel on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the store. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Bethlehem Elementary Principal Charmion Frizsell, and Ellendale Elementary Principal Crystal Hoke accepted the paint donation.

“The partnership we have had with True Value is wonderful and how appreciative we are for it,” said Dr. Hefner. “It will certainly help to beautify our campuses and make our schools something the students and their families can be proud of.”

Store manager Davis said, “We’re pleased to do this and will continue to apply for these grants as long as we can. We love helping the community.”