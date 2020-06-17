Robert “Bobby “Elder, 75, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020.

Born to the late Donald Eugene and Lucille Ellen Bentley, in Alexander County, Bobby was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish the memories of Bobby include his wife of 52 years, Mary Ruth Pennell Elder; daughter, Juanita Connolly; son, Robbie Elder; daughter, Mary Jean Ratliff; son, Michael Kilby; and sister, Dianne Beal.

Mr. Elder’s body will lie in state at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Monday, June 22, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Mitch King and Rev. James Safrit will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Sulphur Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or to Hiddenite Community Food Pantry, Fire Department Ct., Hiddenite, NC 28636.

