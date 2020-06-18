Hit-and-run driver being sought
A Taylorsville woman died after being struck by a motorist on Wednesday night, June 17, 2020, and the driver is being sought by law officers in connection with her death.
The incident occurred at 1378 NC 90 West in Taylorsville, near Emma Brooke Lane, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. A call reporting the collision was made to Alexander 911 at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday.
Taylorsville resident Ericka Neader, age 35, was identified as the victim. She died after being struck by a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Bowman said the driver of the Ford was identified as James Monroe Sheets, of Taylorsville. Sheets apparently drove a short distance after striking Neader and he then left his vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.
Sheets is described as a white male, age 44, with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5’7” tall, weighing about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Monroe Sheets is asked to call Alexander County Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-1111 or Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555.