Hit-and-run driver being sought

Taylorsville resident Ericka Neader, age 35, was identified as the victim. She died after being struck by a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Bowman said the driver of the Ford was identified as James Monroe Sheets, of Taylorsville. Sheets apparently drove a short distance after striking Neader and he then left his vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.

Sheets is described as a white male, age 44, with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 5’7” tall, weighing about 180 pounds.