Ruth Naomi Head Moose, 87, of Stony Point, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on Saturday, January 21, 1933, Iredell County, to the late Keener Nesbit Head and Jetti Naomi Lambert Head. She was a member of Stony Point Methodist Church, and retired after 35 years from Little’s Super Market.

Ruth’s favorite thing to do, in addition to spending time with her family, was to go shopping with her sister, Betty, especially at Belk’s Department Store. She will be remembered for her kindness and love she showed everyone she came in contact with.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Lane Moose.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Alan Dale Moose and wife Bonnie of Stony Point, and Wayne Eric Moose of Taylorsville; a brother, Don Head of Statesville; a sister, Betty Head Stikeleather and husband William of Taylorsville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Stony Point Methodist Church Cemetery. Pastor Bill Taylor and Larry Moose will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at Chapman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

