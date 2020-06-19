Tammy Jeanette Parson Kennedy, 58, of Mocksville, transitioned on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 12, 1961, in Wilkes County, to Jay L. Parson and the late Gloria Denny Parson.

Funeral service is Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in White’s Family Chapel with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at Ebony & White’s Funeral Service. The body will lie in state on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the family will not be present. Everyone is asked to please wear masks.

Survivors include her husband, Coyte Charles Kennedy of the home; her father, Jay L. Parson of Taylorsville; four daughters, Trenace Greene, Courtney C. Kennedy-Pair, and Whitney S. Combs, all of Durham, and Tamiko K. Cowan of Kernersville; a brother, Michael Parson of Orrum; two sisters, Tina Parks of Statesville, and Cathy Lackey of Hiddenite; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Ebony & White’s Funeral Service is serving the Kennedy Family.