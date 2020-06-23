Man charged in deadly hit-and-run

A Taylorsville woman died after being struck by a motorist on Wednesday night, June 17, 2020, and the driver who was being sought by law officers in connection with her death has been arrested.

The incident occurred at 1378 NC 90 West in Taylorsville, near Emma Brooke Lane, said Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman. A call reporting the collision was made to Alexander 911 at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday.

Taylorsville resident Ericka Neader, age 35, was identified as the victim. She died after being struck by a Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle. Sheriff Bowman said the driver of the Ford was identified as James Monroe Sheets, of Taylorsville. Sheets apparently drove a short distance after striking Neader and he then left his vehicle and ran into the nearby woods.

Authorities sought Sheets for the next several hours.

James Monroe Sheets, age 44 of Taylorsville, was arrested on June 18 and charged with Felony Hit & Run Resulting in Death or Serious Injury and Felony Probation Violation. His bond was set at $1,020,000.00 secured with a court date held June 22, 2020.

According to the N.C. Dept. of Public Safety website, Sheets had prior convictions for DWI Level 3, Driving While License Revoked, Misdemeanor Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Felony Breaking & Entering, and Selling Schedule II Controlled Substance, dating from 1999 up to March 30, 2020.