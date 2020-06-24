Alexander County Schools seeks input from parents

Alexander County Schools is seeking parent input in planning for students to return to learn for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We want input from our families so that we can partner on our back-to-school plan. We have provided a link to a parent survey on our website and social media sites,” stated Associate Superintendent Dr. Betsy Curry. Parents are asked to complete one survey per household, online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc25cWreZD4QG03CNzae9_ECsGAJtLo9ryvcgyEM06kMR9VLQ/viewform.

The State Board of Education approved operational guidance earlier this month for how schools can reopen for the 2020-2021 school year. The guidance includes A, B, and C options that range from minimal to moderate social distancing to only offering online instruction.

Option A is the least restrictive with minimal social distancing at 100% student capacity and would only be an option if COVID-19 health metrics are improved. Students would participate in face-to-face learning.

Option B is a moderate plan with up to half of all students in schools at the same time. Schools would open with moderate social distancing and be required to operate with no more than 50% of students in attendance at one time. This plan would be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen, and it is determined that additional restrictions are necessary. Students would participate in a hybrid model of learning.

Option C is the most restrictive with in-person classes suspended and students participating in remote instruction only. This plan would be implemented if COVID-19 metrics worsen.

One parent survey question asks if option A is implemented will the parent allow the student to return to school. Other questions ask about staggering attendance options and intent to use bus transportation.

School system administration anticipates an announcement from Governor Cooper July 1 and is preparing for all options.