Foxie Frames opens in town, providing picture framing

By MICAH HENRY

Downtown Taylorsville once again has a picture framing shop with the opening this week of Foxie Frames at 501 East Main Avenue.

Owner Dana Fox Yoder has over 13 years of experience in framing through her previous employer, Custom Frame Crafters, which closed about two years ago.

“I’ve seen a real need in the county for framing services,” Yoder said.

She noted that she has already had about 30 people contact her who are interested in having items framed.

Yoder can provide general and custom framing, matting, canvas frames, and shadow boxes.

Store hours are by appointment only, multiple days per week. The store is located next to Brigette’s Staffing at 501 East Main Avenue. For more information, phone Foxie Frames at 828-612-2149.