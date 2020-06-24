June 25, 2020

Foxie Frames opens in town, providing picture framing

OPEN FOR BUSINESS — A ribbon cutting was held Monday, June 22, 2020, at Foxie Frames, a new picture framing shop which opened this month in Taylorsville at 501 E. Main Ave. Pictured above, left to right: front row – Taylorsville Town Councilman Jack Simms, Mayor George Holleman, owner Dana Fox Yoder (her family members are indicated in parentheses), Andrew Fox (nephew), and Town Council member Kimberly S. Brown; back row – Councilman Ronnie Robinette, Bill Fox (father), Mike Yoder (husband), Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Poole, Emily Fox (sister-in-law), Andrew Fox (nephew), and Doug Fox (brother).

 

By MICAH HENRY

Downtown Taylorsville once again has a picture framing shop with the opening this week of Foxie Frames at 501 East Main Avenue.

Owner Dana Fox Yoder has over 13 years of experience in framing through her previous employer, Custom Frame Crafters, which closed about two years ago.

“I’ve seen a real need in the county for framing services,” Yoder said.

She noted that she has already had about 30 people contact her who are interested in having items framed.

Yoder can provide general and custom framing, matting, canvas frames, and shadow boxes.

Store hours are by appointment only, multiple days per week. The store is located next to Brigette’s Staffing at 501 East Main Avenue. For more information, phone Foxie Frames at 828-612-2149.

