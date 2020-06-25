Rita Lackey Barr, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Valley Nursing Center.

Rita was born October 31, 1943, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Fred Lackey and Zelma Robinette Lackey.

She was a homemaker, caregiver, and loving mother. She was a charter member of Shining Light Baptist Church. She loved cooking for her family, crocheting, doll making, gardening, and flowers. She had many friends and had a love in her heart for Jesus, other people, and you.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Lackey; grandparents, Lum and Elloh Robinette; grandchild, Latisha Marie Hall; and special friend, Clyde Chapman.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Mitzi Warren Pharr and husband Randy of Stony Point; her sons, David Adrain Warren and wife Wendy of Statesville, and Joshua Shea Miller and wife Tiffany of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Jonathan Baker, Logan Pharr, Brittany Warren Huffman, Dylan Miller, Amanda McCreary, and Leighna Kuehn; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; her sisters, Carol Gwaltney of Woodstock, Georgia, and Linda Dyson of Taylorsville; and special friends, June Moretz and Diane Collingsworth of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Todd Simerly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: American Cancer Society, Local Chapter in c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

