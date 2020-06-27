Hall “Bud” Stafford, Jr., 95, of Taylorsville Beach Court, Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home.

Bud was born December 21, 1924, in Alexander County, the son of the late Jasper Hall Stafford, Sr. and Virgie Starnes Townsend.

He was a US Army veteran who served in WWII and was the owner and operator of Taylorsville Beach Seafood and Steak. He attended Christian Fellowship Church. He loved to fish and could build anything including boats. He loved antiquing and always enjoyed going anywhere. He was a very generous man who never met a stranger and always was singing and whistling.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Kyna Stafford and Crystal Stafford; a sister, Elizabeth “Lib” Huffman; and two brothers, Louis Stafford and wife Johana, and Glade Stafford and wife Lula.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 73 years, Ida Darlene Stafford; four daughters, Diane Fox and husband Gary of Jefferson, Georgia, Pam Winebarger and husband D.C., Donna Johnson and husband Bobby, all of Taylorsville, and Diane Burnard of England; a son, Jarrett E. Stafford of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Brian Fox, Chris Fox and wife Delaine, Kim Fox, Kevin Winebarger and wife Amy, Eric Winebarger, Erica Stafford, Rhona Stafford, Julia McLaughlin and husband Jesse, Jordan Johnson and wife Autumn, Mark Burnard and wife Lisa, Maria Harris and husband Steve, and Steven Burnard and wife Kriste; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Austin, Hayden, Katelynn, Jacob, Zac, Logan, Dillon, Ethan, Cora, Aaralynn, Jude, Eden, Maddie, Harry, Grace, Connor, Trixie, and Ashley; great-great-grandchildren, Maya and Marley; sister, Ruby Bryant of Taylorsville; two brothers, Fred Stafford and wife Colleen of Hickory, and Hugh Stafford and wife Faye of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at Noon, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Christian Fellowship Church. Rev. Scott Green will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors accorded by Alexander County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Brian Fox, Logan Western, Eric Winebarger, Jordan Johnson, Kevin Winebarger, and Zac Winebarger.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

