Alexander County reports first death related to COVID-19

The Alexander County Health Department has reported the county’s first death related to COVID-19 on Monday, June 29, 2020, according to a county news release.

According to Leeanne Whisnant, Director of Consolidated Human Services, Alexander County EMS responded to a call at a residence on Monday morning during which time the patient died as a result of complications associated with COVID-19.

She said the person tested positive 14 days ago and had not been hospitalized for the illness. Other members of the household have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“This is a sad day in Alexander County as this is an announcement we hoped we wouldn’t have to make during this pandemic,” Whisnant related. “We would like to express our deepest sympathy to this person’s loved ones during this time of mourning, while some of the family are having to deal with the disease themselves.”

In light of the death, Whisnant further encourages the public to recognize the serious nature of COVID-19, especially for the elderly population and those with underlying health conditions or who are immunocompromised.

“We urge residents to wear a cloth face covering when coming into contact with the public, practice good hand washing, and maintain social distance of at least six feet,” Whisnant said. “We need to work together to protect the health and safety of our loved ones. If we do the right things, we can reduce the impact of the coronavirus and protect our community, our loved ones, and ourselves.”

Currently, Alexander County has 37 people in quarantine with COVID-19, including one in the hospital. The county has a cumulative total of 91 confirmed cases, with one death. Fifty-four (54) people have fully recovered.

Last week, Governor Roy Cooper extended the “Safer at Home” Phase 2 through July 17. The executive order requires face coverings in public places, whether inside or outside, where physical distancing of six (6) feet is not possible.