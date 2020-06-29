Hiddenite Center cancels July 11 downtown concert

Due to present restrictions in place as a result of the pandemic, the July 11th Summer on the Square Concert with Silverhawk Band has been cancelled.

Hiddenite Center staff will continue to monitor the regulations and recommendations made by state and local health officials in making a determination for presenting the next scheduled FREE Summer on the Square Concert, featuring Shake Down Band which is scheduled to perform on August 14th from 7-9:00pm. The Shake Down Band is known for their unique blend of beach music, rock ‘n roll, Motown, and Top 40. Social Distancing guidelines will be in place.

And on September 12th, the Ya Yas Band is scheduled to play downtown at the Courthouse square, provided that restrictions are lifted. An open acoustic Jam session will precede the concert from 5 until 6 pm. On site food and concessions will be available. In the event of rain, the concerts will be cancelled.

Stay Connected with the arts: visit the Center’s website www.hiddenitearts.org, email at [email protected]@gmail.com, call (828)632-6966, or follow the Center on Facebook or Instagram.