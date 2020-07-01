Margaret “Irene” Sprinkle Herman, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Irene was born November 1, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Robert Gilbert Sprinkle and Lillian Cook Sprinkle.

She was a homemaker and was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She loved playing the piano and played lots of places from the time she was eight years old. She played for the Senior Adult Sunday school class up till her death. But her favorite times were when she was around all her family and she loved cooking for all, especially the grandchildren. Granny was the “STAR” of our family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Loretta Gilreath, and her brother, Bobby Sprinkle.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Lewis Wilson Herman, they would have been married 67 years on August 5th; her children, Philip Todd Herman and wife Trish, Mark Wilson Herman and wife Angel, and Laurie Herman Taylor and husband Jim; her grandchildren, Troy Herman and wife Sara, Robert Herman and wife Brittney, Kaylie Chewning and husband Darren, Emma Padgett and husband Benjamin, and Anna Isenhour and husband Gage; and her great-grandchildren, Grace Herman, John Henry Herman, and Kate Chewning.

A graveside service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Taylorsville. Rev. Andrew Miller and Rev. Jason Payne will officiate.

Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Senior Adult Class.

