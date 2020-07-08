Christmas in July sale set at Habitat for Humanity

The Alexander County Habitat for Humanity is holding a big Christmas in July sale at the former Habitat ReStore location, 294 East Main Avenue, Taylorsville, next week.

A Preview Night will be held Thursday, July 16, 6-8 p.m., for an admission fee of $2 ($1 to Habitat and $1 to ACHS Food Pantry). Normal sale hours will be Friday, July 17, 11 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 18, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Christmas items include: artificial trees, wrapping paper, stockings, yard statues, Christmas lights, and more. Many of these are brand new items from a popular home improvement retail store. Shown above, Habitat volunteer “Christmas elves” Brooke Wike (kneeling) and Liz Cronan (standing) are organizing items for the sale.