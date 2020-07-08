David Vance Gower, 57, of Hickory, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born June 23, 1963, in Catawba County, to the late Alvin Wade Gower and Violet Covil Gower.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Stephanie Gower.

David was employed as a Master Technician with Crossroads Harley Davidson, he loved to take his grandson fishing, he loved to ride his motorcycle, but most of all he loved his family.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Dana P. Gower of the home; two daughters, April Coffey and husband Blake of Hickory, and Shannon Payne and husband David of Hays; son, Matthew Holbrook and wife Katelyn of Moravian Falls; two grandsons, Landon Coffey and Corbin Payne; granddaughter, Payton Lynn Holbrook; brother, Donald Gower and wife Teresa of Bullhead, Arizona; sister, Vickie Gower of Bethlehem; his best friend, Wayne Hilburn; and last but not least his fur baby, Harley.

A receiving of family and friends will be held starting at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, July 12 at Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory. The family will have a private celebration of life service. They will also have a celebration of life service at a later date at Crossroads Harley Davidson in Wilkesboro.

The family asked that you make donations for the funeral expenses rather than flowers.

On-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Mr. Gower.