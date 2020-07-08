LEGAL NOTICES

************

Public Notice

The Board of Directors of the John Clinton Donavon Prichard III Memorial Scholarship, Inc. has completed the annual report for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020. The report is available for inspection at 134 Woodridge Drive, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Ruby Childers McCurdy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 8th day of October, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2020.

TAMRA McCURDY BALL

2660 Old Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JACKIE DALE McCURDY

3038 Old Vashti Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-3

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 6 pm in Room 103 at 6 pm the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting via ZOOM for the purpose of considering Rezoning Case #20-3.

Rezoning Application #20-3 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 1.047 acres total) owned by Little River Properties LLC (Specifically Tax PIN# 3726847038). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to N-B (Neighborhood Business). The owners intend to construct a Bait and Tackle Shop on the property.

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM.

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Hearing scheduled for July 20, 2020 to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on July 20th to be read aloud during the meeting. Please put RZC20-3 in the subject line.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to view the meeting and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON REZONING CASE #20-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 6 pm the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing via ZOOM for the purpose of considering a Rezoning Case #20-2.

Rezoning Application #20-2 for 1 parcel of land (approximately 3.06 acres total) owned by Farmers Oil Inc. (Specifically Tax PIN# 3779703886). The applicant is requesting a rezoning of the property from RA-20 (Residential-Agricultural) to H-C (Highway Commercial).

There will be no meeting place where members of the public can be physically present. The Commissioners’ Meeting will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/alexandercountync and will also be broadcast live on WACB 860 AM.

Citizens may submit comments for the Public Comment Period scheduled for July 20, 2020 to [email protected] by 4:00 pm on June 20th to be read aloud during the meeting. Please put RZC20-2 in the subject line.

A copy of the proposed plan is on file with the Alexander County Planning Department at 151 West Main Ave., Taylorsville. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

Seth Harris, Zoning Administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Doshia M. Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of October, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of June, 2020.

MELODY A. WOOD

1245 Kenley Street

Salisbury, NC 28144

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Betty Mitchell Dagenhart, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 1st day of October, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 26th day of June, 2020.

KAREN DAGENHART MATHESON

285 Colonial Estates Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Lewis Allen Owens, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of June, 2020.

ANITA OWENS CRAIG

87 Forfar Dr.

Bella Vista, AR 72715

executor

PUBLIC NOTICE

Unicorp, LLC is the General Contractor for the rehabilitation of Triangle Homes located in Laurel, Mississippi and may be seeking the following for employment opportunities:

Individuals – 1) residents of the Housing or Development for which the Section 3 covered assistance is expended. 2) Other Section 3 qualified individuals. Businesses – Subcontractors, Suppliers that meet the necessary qualifications for Section 3 businesses. For more information please contact Jason Walker (601) 321-7641.

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 19 CvD 473

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Billy Mundy, a/k/a Billy Munday, Unknown Spouse of Billy Mundy, James Mundy, a/k/a James Munday, Unknown Spouse of James Mundy, Betty Reed, Unknown Spouse of Betty Reed, Mavis Carson, Unknown Spouse of Mavis Carson, Donna Jolly, Unknown Spouse of Donna Jolly, Melissa Byrd, Unknown Spouse of Melissa Byrd, Debbie Teague, Unknown Spouse of Debbie Teague, Janie Keller, Unknown Spouse of Janie Keller, Gene Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Gene Daniels, Unknown Heirs at Law of J. N. Daniels, Ellen Morgan, Unknown Spouse of Ellen Morgan, Whitney Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Whitney Daniels, Chasity Hefner, Unknown Spouse of Chasity Hefner, Mark Daniels, a/k/a Wendell Mark Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Mark Daniels, Angelia Laws, a/k/a Angelia Law, Unknown Spouse of Angelia Laws, Louis Watson, Unknown Spouse of Louis Watson, Marlene Watson, Unknown Spouse of Marlene Watson, Martha Schronce, Unknown Spouse of Martha Schronce, Rachel Clontz, Unknown Spouse of Rachel Clontz, Wayne Mitchell, a/k/a John Wayne Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Wayne Mitchell, Steve E. Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Steve E. Mitchell, Rosa Johnson, Unknown Spouse of Rosa Johnson, Ricky Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Ricky Lafon, Brenda Connolly, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Connolly, Danny Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Danny Lafon, Robert Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Robert Lafon, Unifour Anesthesia Associates, P.A., Lienholder, Sharon Y. Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Sharon Y. Daniels, Amy Renee Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Amy Renee Daniels, Connie Daniels Agee, Unknown Spouse of Connie Daniels Agee, Connie D. Agee, Executor

TO: Billy Mundy, a/k/a Billy Munday, Unknown Spouse of Billy Mundy, James Mundy, a/k/a James Munday, Unknown Spouse of James Mundy, Betty Reed, Unknown Spouse of Betty Reed, Mavis Carson, Unknown Spouse of Mavis Carson, Donna Jolly, Unknown Spouse of Donna Jolly, Melissa Byrd, Unknown Spouse of Melissa Byrd, Debbie Teague, Unknown Spouse of Debbie Teague, Janie Keller, Unknown Spouse of Janie Keller, Gene Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Gene Daniels, Unknown Heirs at Law of J. N. Daniels, Ellen Morgan, Unknown Spouse of Ellen Morgan, Whitney Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Whitney Daniels, Chasity Hefner, Unknown Spouse of Chasity Hefner, Mark Daniels, a/k/a Wendell Mark Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Mark Daniels, Angelia Laws, a/k/a Angelia Law, Unknown Spouse of Angelia Laws, Louis Watson, Unknown Spouse of Louis Watson, Marlene Watson, Unknown Spouse of Marlene Watson, Martha Schronce, Unknown Spouse of Martha Schronce, Rachel Clontz, Unknown Spouse of Rachel Clontz, Wayne Mitchell, a/k/a John Wayne Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Wayne Mitchell, Steve E. Mitchell, Unknown Spouse of Steve E. Mitchell, Rosa Johnson, Unknown Spouse of Rosa Johnson, Ricky Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Ricky Lafon, Brenda Connolly, Unknown Spouse of Brenda Connolly, Danny Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Danny Lafon, Robert Lafon, Unknown Spouse of Robert Lafon, Unifour Anesthesia Associates, P.A., Lienholder, Sharon Y. Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Sharon Y. Daniels, Amy Renee Daniels, Unknown Spouse of Amy Renee Daniels, Connie Daniels Agee, Unknown Spouse of Connie Daniels Agee, Connie D. Agee, Executor

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pipe in the East right of way of 6th Street, S.W., the Northwest corner of Beulah Chapman, and runs thence with said street North 16° 21’ 49” East 171.92 feet to an existing iron; thence South 74° 55’ 09” East 162.96 feet to an existing iron in the line of Alexander County Hospital; thence with the Hospital line South 14° 49’ 37” West 61.69 feet to an existing iron; thence South 86° 14’ 38” East 8.57 feet to an iron; thence South 10° 47’ 29” West 127.28 feet to an existing iron, Beulah Chapman’s corner; thence with her line North 70° 16’ 07” West 185.62 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.7154 of an acre.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007476, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 107 6th Street SW, Taylorsville, NC

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than August 4, 2020 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of June 22, 2020.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Elizabeth Kozlowski, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Deborah Sue Weaver, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 22nd day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 24th day of June, 2020.

ELIZABETH KOZLOWSKI

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC

28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Howard Shoemaker, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 24th day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2020.

ELIZABETH P. SHOEMAKER

Executor

PO Box 567

Taylorsville NC 28681

Peter W. Simon, Attorney

1835 Davie Avenue

Suite 415

Statesville, NC 28677

Office: 704-380-4893

executrix

ESTATE NOTICE

Having qualified as Personal Representative of the estate of SANDRA HART AUSTIN, deceased, of Alexander County, North Carolina, on the 13th day of September, 2019, the undersigned does hereby notify all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against said estate to exhibit them to the undersigned at the office of the attorney for the estate on or before the 24th day of September, 2020, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons in indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

Jaylyne Wasmund, Personal Representative

c/o Edward L. Hedrick, V, Attorney for the Estate

The Law Offices of Edward L. Hedrick, V

PO Box 1136, Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Clarence Edward Rasiewicz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 10th day of June, 2020.

EDWARD G. RASIEWICZ

176 Liles Lane

Statesville, NC 28625

CLARENCE RASIEWICZ, II

266 Love Valley Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Nolan Ward Jarvis, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of June, 2020.

BRYCE JEREMY JARVIS

220 Ancle Couch Dr.

Elkin, NC 28621

administrator

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Travis Alan Hamby, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of September, 2020, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of June, 2020.

FAYE P. HAMBY

141 Bobby Godfrey Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

RONALD A. HAMBY

141 Bobby Godfrey Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jul8-20p