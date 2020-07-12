Agnes Johnson

Agnes Elizabeth Johnson, age 86 of Taylorsville, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Valley Nursing Center in Taylorsville.

She was born to the late Authur Lefeate and Annie Elizabeth Sharpe Harris in Caldwell County.

Agnes enjoyed sewing, crocheting, working crossword puzzles, playing the piano, and working in her flowers, but most of all, she loved spending time in her Sunday School class and time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Billy Ray Johnson, and her daughter-in-law, Kathy Thompson Johnson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Agnes include her daughter, Merylin Johnson Davis and husband Kenneth, of Taylorsville; son, Lonnie Johnson of Granite Falls; granddaughters Brandy Davis Rowe (John Paul), and Lerin Davis Berwick (Aaron); grandson, Trevor Davis (Caitlin); great-grandchildren, Michael Hill, Kennedy and Calvin Rowe, Kaylor, Eowyn, Finn, Hawthorne, and Arrow Berwick.

Mrs. Johnson’s body will lie-in-state at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Her funeral service will be a Parking lot service at Antioch Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Morris will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Harry’s Hands, c/o 580 Antioch Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681 or Valley Nursing Center Activities, 581 N.C.-16 S Taylorsville, NC. 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.