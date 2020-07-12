Jerldine Nance

Jerldine Icenhour Nance, age 83, of Taylorsville, fell asleep in death on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born July 17, 1936, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Kinzell and Quez Icenhour.

Jerldine dedicated her life to Jehovah God and was baptized in 1969. She found great happiness in proclaiming the good news of God’s kingdom to her neighbors in Taylorsville. Jerldine was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed by all. Loved ones are greatly anticipating the time when they will be reunited with her in the New World.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by: her son, Joel Nance; her sister, Shelby Allran.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bill Nance of the home; her two sons, Tim Nance of Portland, Oregon, Mark Nance of Taylorsville; her daughter, Kim Wilson of El Paso, Texas; three grandchildren, Nathan Nance, Daniel and Katelyn Wilson.

Services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and cremation services is honored to be serving the Nance Family.