Linda Townsend



Linda G. Townsend, age 53, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Linda was born July 11, 1967 in Iredell County, the daughter of Martha Maxine Somers Sarver and her husband, David, of Taylorsville and the late Lucky Roger Hartness.

Linda worked in the furniture most of her career and was currently working at Snyder Paper. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed fishing and NASCAR racing. Linda enjoyed her flowers and watching the birds eat from her bird feeder.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Preston Wayne Arthur.

Those left to cherish her memories include: her mother, Martha Sarver and husband, David; her husband of 26 years, Douglas Steven Townsend of the home; her daughters, Brandi Dawn Arthur, and husband, Brandon, of Taylorsville, Megan LeAnn Townsend and fiancé, Brian Keller, of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Issac Douglas Arthur, IsaBella Dawn Arthur, Caleb, Sandy and Ameila Keller; her step-sisters, Michelle James of Taylorsville, Sherry Brown of Lewisville, PA; her aunt, Macy Brewer of Linden, Tennessee.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Bill Smith and Todd Simerly will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

The body will lie-in-state from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers include: Brandon Arthur, Brian Keller, Billy Townsend, Mark Cook, Matthew Hawkins, and Micheal Hawkins.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

