The next Alexander County Board of Education meeting will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 6 PM and aired live from the link posted on the district website at www.alexander.k12.nc.us . Highlighted topics will be the parent survey results, school re-entry plans, and much more. To have your public comment read at the meeting, please submit your comments to Debra Watts through email at [email protected] by 12 PM on Tuesday, July 14.