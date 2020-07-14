Jimmy Lee Lambert, Jr. 43, of Cedar Grove went to his heavenly home on July 12th after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Jimmy was born August 8, 1976, and was a resident of Alexander County until he moved to Orange County.

Jimmy was a loving husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend. Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting of any kind and being outside was what made him happiest. Jimmy was a man of few words but you always knew where he stood. His service defined him in every way and he lived his life by a code that not many people could live up to.

Jimmy’s lifetime passion was helping others as a servant to his community. He joined his hometown fire department, Stony Point, at the age of 18. He was later accepted into the Durham Fire Academy and moved in with his cousin until he married the love of his life, Tracy, and moved to Orange County. Jimmy’s first firefighter position was with Orange Rural Fire Department and then he moved to Chapel Hill Fire Department and worked there for 15 years where he also became an Engineer. While working with these departments as a fulltime firefighter, Jimmy also worked part-time with Parkwood Fire and Graham Fire Departments and volunteered with Efland Fire then Cedar Grove Fire Department, where he served as Deputy Chief. Jimmy’s was a life of helping others and giving to his community.

Jimmy was a graduate of Alexander Central High School. He loved playing football and lettered in high school. Jimmy was also part of the Sheriff Department’s Explorer Program where he shadowed deputies.

Even though Jimmy loved being a firefighter, he loved spending time with his wife and two boys more. Jimmy helped them learn to play ball and show cows for Parker Farms. He took many trips to the beach and back home with his family. Jimmy taught his boys the love of hunting, firefighting and hard work. Jimmy was a loving dad who wanted his boys to know they could grow up to be anything they wanted to be. He was Thomas and Jacob’s hero and they knew their Daddy saved lives and set an example for everyone he came in contact with. He was a pillar of the fire department, community, and his family.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Tracy, who lost her own battle with cancer. He is survived by his sons Thomas and Jacob Lambert of Cedar Grove. He is also survived by his parents, Jimmy and Shirley Lambert of Hiddenite, NC, and his sister, Amy Shook (Andy), of Taylorsville. Jimmy also has four nephews, many aunts, uncles and cousins that loved him.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 9:00pm Wednesday, July 15, at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. The funeral will be Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. also at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church with burial to follow.

Donations may be given to the following:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-loving-memory-of-jimmy-and-tracy-lambert

North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Fund: https://ncfff.org, or

Fire Fighter Cancer Foundation: https://www.ffcancer.org.