McAlpin, McCurdy honored in Cruise event

MCALPIN, MCCURDY HONORED IN PARADE — Many friends, fellow firefighters, first responders, paramedics, and law officers turned out July 11, 2020, for the Cruise-In Fundraiser for Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department members and cancer survivors Lt. Isaac McCurdy (center), and SPVFD Ladies’ Auxiliary Treasurer Dianne McAlpin (left). McAlpin is recovering from rectal cancer and McCurdy is recovering from a second bout of testicular cancer. Those who could not attend may donate via check: SPVFD, P.O. Box 146, Stony Point, NC 28678, note “Cruise In Donation.”
Dianne McAlpin smiles as classic cars and trucks cruise by the Stony Point Fire Department.
SPVFD Lt. Isaac McCurdy with his family: wife, Katie, also a firefighter, their daughter, Sarah, and son, Brantley.
A cruise participant holds out a donation for cancer survivors Dianne McAlpin and Isaac McCurdy.