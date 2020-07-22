Home invasion, sexual assault being investigated

(updated July 22 to reflect increase in reward amount)

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 2:18 a.m., Alexander County 911 Communications received a call in reference to a home invasion that had just occurred in the Hiddenite Community, near the area of Millersville Road and Liberty Church Road.

Officers arrived on scene and began to speak with the female victim, who was age 69. The victim stated that she was asleep in bed and was awakened by an unknown male subject hitting her in the face and strangling her. The victim also reported that she had been sexually assaulted by the intruder. The intruder then left the residence and was believed to be on foot.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to the scene to assist in the investigation along with Alexander County EMS, who transported the victim to a local hospital. The investigation is on-going as leads continue to develop.

Sheriff Bowman is requesting the public to assist if anyone has any information that would be helpful to the investigation.

The Alexander County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $2,500.00 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the home invasion and sexual assault. Information can be reported anonymously by telephone to the Alexander Co. Crime Stoppers tip line at 828-632-8555 or to the Sheriff’s Office at 828-632-2911.

Sheriff Bowman is reminding citizens be aware of their surroundings at all times and to secure their homes and property. Also, remember to report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 828-632-2911 or 911 in the case of an emergency.