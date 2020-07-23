David Arlen Noble Sr., 85, of Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his daughter’s residence.

He was born in Coopers Creek, West Virginia on March 27, 1935. He was the son of the late Cecil W. and Anna Connelly Noble.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Doris Jean McEndree Noble, and a brother, Bernard Noble.

David was retired Captain of the City of Hickory Police Department. He was a member of Fellowship Advent Christian Church in Taylorsville.

He is survived by his son, David A. Noble, Jr. and wife Suesanne of Denver; daughter, Debbie Teague and husband Marc of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Teague Townsend and husband Jeremy, Bobby Noble and wife Emily, Melanie Teague Wingler and husband Cody, and Cathy Noble Carpenter and husband Josh; great-grandchildren, Connor Wingler, Mason Noble, Fletcher Noble, Maddie Wingler, Kinley Townsend, Noah Wingler, and Jackson Jeremiah Carpenter; and brother, Gordon Noble and wife Jane of Boone.

David will lie in state Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Monday, July 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Hickory Funeral Home, the family will not be present. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Fellowship Advent Christian Church with Pastor Dave Ross officiating. The services will be livestreamed at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Facebook site. Special seating will be reserved for active and retired police officers that served with David. Burial will be at Fellowship Advent Christian Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com.

Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.