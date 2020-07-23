Juanita May Rutherford Dunn, 90, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Trinity Ridge-Hickory.

She was born July 12, 1930, in Lewisburg, West Virginia, to the late Owen Cara “O.C.” and Tennis Grey Ripley Rutherford.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Dunn, Jr; two brothers, Fred Jackson Rutherford and Kyle Edward Rutherford; and two sisters, Verna Susan Moore and Margie Lee Coffey.

Mrs. Dunn was a faithful member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church and dearly loved her Lord. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Juanita was dearly loved and will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Michael Owen Dunn and Cindy of Walhalla, South Carolina, Mark Allen Dunn and wife Teresia of Tiger, Georgia, and Timothy Dale Dunn and wife Paula of Lenoir; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Porter Rutherford and wife Barbara of Fishersville, Virginia; six beloved grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Town of Taylorsville Cemetery conducted by Rev. Jamie Steele.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com.

Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Dunn Family.