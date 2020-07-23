Mimi G’s Boutique opens in new location

Owner Melinda Goforth has relocated her women’s apparel store, Mimi G’s Boutique, to 282 West Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville. The building has been transformed into an inviting clothing store for all ages and all sizes.

Melinda Goforth is working with the Alexander County Economic Development Corporation to host a ribbon cutting on Friday, July 31, at 12:00 noon to officially open Mimi G’s Boutique. The public is invited to attend.

Mimi G’s Boutique is a unique southern-chic boutique specializing in women’s clothing and screen printed and customized t-shirt design.

“I opened our store in Alexander County because I wanted to provide a place where one could find quality clothing at reasonable prices without having to travel outside of our county,” Goforth related. “Taylorsville is the hub for our business. We are opening a second retail location on King Street in Boone in August 2020, and hope to expand into others areas soon. We also plan to open our warehouse in the adjacent building to our retail space in Taylorsville in the next few months along with some complementary businesses.”

Goforth said she is thankful to her many local customers.

“Taylorsville and Alexander County have been such a blessing to our family! While we have plans of expanding, our goal is to continue to provide that top-notch customer service and small-town charm that you have come to love from Mimi G’s Boutique,” she said.

The public is cordially invited to attend the ribbon cutting on Friday, July 31, at 12:00 noon to kick-off the grand opening celebration of Mimi G’s Boutique in downtown Taylorsville.