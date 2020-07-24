Barry Lee Barlow, 64, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born to James Rowe and Lillian Novella Barlow in Catawba County. Barry worked in the furniture industry, specifically for Leather Craft Furniture for 40 years.

Barry enjoyed anything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and metal detecting.

Those left to cherish the memories of Barry include his wife of 46 years, Phyllis Guinn Barlow; a son, Ritchie Barlow and wife Molly; a daughter, Christie Miller and husband Chris; and grandchildren, Cade Miller, Jace Miller, Miles Barlow, and Vada Barlow. He also leaves behind a sister, Sandy Skinnell and husband Paul; a brother, Mike Barlow and wife Jennifer; a half-brother, James Barlow and wife Rita; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Frye and husband Mark, Becky Stamey and husband Tim; a brother-in-law, Mark Guinn and wife Becky; along with a number of nieces and nephews; including a special family friend, Ronnie Frye.

A memorial service will be held at Alexander Funeral Service Chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Pastor Darren Peterson will be officiating.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

