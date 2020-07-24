Information on DMV Road Test waivers and credential expiration dates

NCDMV Waives Road Tests for Some Drivers 18 and Older

With the time frame for resuming road tests remaining unknown because of the continued impacts of COVID-19, starting this week the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has begun waiving road tests for regular Class C licenses for qualified drivers who are 18 or older.

To see what is needed to qualify, go to the NCDOT website and look for “Road Tests Waived.”

These drivers must have an appointment at a license office, which can be made online by going to ncdot.gov/dmv.



NCDMV Credential Expiration Dates

Also this week, a reminder about expiration dates for driver licenses, vehicle registrations and other DMV credentials: if you have one that expires Aug. 1 or later, it is not eligible for an extension.

Earlier this year, Gov. Roy Cooper approved an extension for any credential expiring after March 1 and before Aug. 1.

Visit the department’s website to find out everything you need to know, including frequently asked questions and a full list of credentials. You can also find more than a dozen DMV services that can be done online without ever visiting an office.