South Atlantic Conference delays the start of fall sports

HICKORY, N.C. – The South Atlantic Conference announced Friday that the start of fall sports has been delayed until September 26th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This affects football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball. Teams will compete in conference-only competition with the start of preseason practice beginning in accordance with NCAA bylaws for these sports during the fall 2020 semester, provided health and safety conditions allow these activities.

“I appreciate the leadership of our conference presidents who have always prioritized the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff and broader campuses as the number one priority,” said Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate. “Delaying the start of fall sports will provide the necessary time for our league institutions to implement best practices for a safe return to both campus and competition in this ever-changing landscape.”

Fall competition schedules for the spring championship sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, and men’s and women’s tennis will not begin prior to Sept. 26. In regard to the 2020-2021 winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field, those seasons remain unchanged at this time. This same policy will be applied to all other LR sports not currently sponsored by the South Atlantic Conference in accordance to their current sport seasons including Triathlon, Swimming, and Weightlifting.

“Our student-athletes are no strangers to hard work and perseverance while continuing to demonstrate their resilience,” said Pate. “We are committed to providing them an exceptional experience both on and the field while ensuring a safe transition back to sport,” said Pate.

