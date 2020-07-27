Stella Mae Tedder Brookshire, 99, of Hiddenite, passed away on July 27, 2020.

Born to the late William Thomas and Nancy Ludelia Campbell Tedder, in Wilkes County, Stella was a charter member of Freedom Baptist Church in Hiddenite. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, stringing beads, attending church, and was the operator of Hiddenite Yard Sale.

In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Rev. James Nay Brookshire; brothers, John Edgar Tedder and Wade Tedder; sister, Ola Duvall; and granddaughter, Marsha Jo Estep.

Those left to celebrate the life and memories of Stella include her children, Glenda Deal (Ted), Joyce Estep (F.C. Charles), and Paul Brookshire (Wanda); eight grandchildren, Terry Deal (Renee), Barbara Chapman (Gary), Bryan Estep (Janet), Paula Curry (Scott), Crystal Fisher (Kevin), Angie Jansen (Tass), Brad Brookshire (Laura), and Greg Brookshire; 13 great-grandchildren, Josh Deal, Kala Cline (Nathaniel), Jessica Eckard (Jeffrey), Justin Chapman (Emily), Matthew Estep, Makayla Bullard (Dillon), Nicholas Curry, Elizabeth Royall (Garrett), Haley Fisher, Vanessa Moose (Martin), Miranda Wiles (Jared), Jeb Brookshire, and Faith Brookshire; five great-great-grandchildren, Adisyn Eckard, Trenton Eckard, Kenslie Chapman, Kallie Chapman, and Cullen Cline; and special sisters-in-law, Dorcus Dyson (Lynn) and Rachel Shook (Wayne).

Mrs. Brookshire will Lie-in-State at Freedom Baptist Church on Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., with her funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery. Stella’s grandchildren will serve as her pallbearers. Rev. Sam Vallini be officiating.

The quilt used in the service was cut, sewn, and hand quilted by Stella in approximately 1990. The style of the quilt is called the “Love Band.”

The family asks to please follow COVID restrictions and practice social distancing.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.